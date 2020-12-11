Geeky Gadgets

QNAP External SAS NAS expansion cards introduced

Network attached storage manufacturer and solution provider QNAP has introduced new external SAS NAS expansion cards for its range of hardware in the form of the QXP-1620S and QXP-820S. Both cards can be flexibly configured to fit various usage applications. By managing multi-path or link aggregation between a NAS and expansion units, data transfer loads are effectively balanced, and users can avoid interrupting system services and prevent backup failures.

Simply install the cards into a QNAP NAS, to enable connection to TL SAS JBOD storage enclosures and REXP expansion units to expand their total storage capacity. Multiple expansion units can be daisy-chained via high-speed mini SAS HD cables to expand the total storage capacity up to 4.6PB.

“SAS-based storage solutions provide low-latency, power-efficiency, and IOPS-optimized storage capabilities and are ideal for creating highly-reliable IT environments for virtualization, surveillance, Big Data, video editing, and TV broadcast storage. By installing a QXP-1620S or QXP-820S in your NAS, you can upgrade your IT environment to take advantage of the high-performance, high-availability and high-reliability of SAS.” said Stanley Huang, Product Manager of QNAP.

The QNAP QXP-1620S and QXP-820S SAS storage expansion cards are now available to purchase directly from the QNAP online store.

Source : QNAP

