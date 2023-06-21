Harmony The Fall of Reverie narrative adventure game launches

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of Harmony The Fall of Reverie will be pleased to know that the game has now launched on PC and Nintendo Switch and tomorrow will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The narrative adventure game features two vibrant worlds and a selection of characters or creating a compelling story.

One of the main features of the game is the Augural, a game board and visual representation of our main character, Polly’s, gift of clairvoyance. It is the place in which you will foresee and make all your choices during your adventure in Harmony The Fall of Reverie. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.

Harmony The Fall of Reverie

“In the very near future… When Polly returns home after a few years abroad to look for her missing mother, she quickly realizes that her hometown has drastically changed. A megacorporation named MK is using its power to control the population, and her community is in danger. She soon discovers that she has a gift of clairvoyance that connects her to Reverie, the realm of the Aspirations of Humanity: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth.

In this world, Polly becomes Harmony, a goddess who has the power to choose the Aspiration that will ultimately rule over Reverie and restore the delicate balance between the deities’ world and ours. The fate of humanity is at stake. To which destiny do you aspire?”

“The fate of humanity is at stake. Use your gift of clairvoyance to see into the future and stop an apocalypse that threatens the balance between your world and the deities’.”

Source : Steam



