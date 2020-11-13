NanoPi R4S mini PC with RK3399 SBC up to 4GB RAM, dual Ethernet and more

FriendlyELEC has unveiled a new mini PC they have created in the form of the NanoPi R4S, offering a headless RK3399 SBC supported by up to 4GB RAM and equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 ports. The RK3399 processor features two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU performance cores and four Cortex-A53 efficiency cores and Mali-T864 graphics.

Although no information has been released on supported operating systems you can expect the RK3399 to accept both Ubuntu and OpenWrt images. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Specifications of the NanoPi R4S mini PC :

– SoC – Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor with dual-Core Cortex-A72 up to 2.0GHz, quad-core Cortex-A53 up to 1.5GHz, Mali-T864 GPU with OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.0/3.1, OpenCL, DX11, and AFBC support, 4K VP9 and 4K 10-bit H265/H264 60fps video decoder

– System Memory – 1GB DDR3 or 4GB LPDDR4

– Storage – MicroSD card slot

– Networking – 2x GbE, including one native Gigabit Ethernet, and one PCIe Gigabit Ethernet

– USB – 2x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, USB 2.0 via 4-pin header

– Expansion – 2×5-pin header with 1x SPI, 1x I2C

– Debugging – 3-pin debug UART header

– Misc- 1x power LED, and 3x user LEDs (SYS, LAN, WAN), user button, 2-pin RTC battery connector, 5V fan connector

– Power Supply

– 5V/3A via USB-C connector or pin header

– RK808-D PMIC and independent DC/DC enabling DVFS, software power-down, RTC wake-up, system sleep mode

– Dimensions – 66 x 66 mm (8-layer PCB)

– Temperature Range – -20°C to 70°C

Source : CNX Software : Liliputing

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals