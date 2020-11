Mystic White Galaxy Z Flip 5G & Mystic Red Galaxy Note 20 launched in the US

Samsung is launching some new color options for some of its smartphones in the US, this includes the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now available in a new Mystic White color option that can be seen in the photo above.

The Galaxy Note 20 is now also available in a new Mystic Red color option and it comes with a matching Mystic Red S-Pen.

Samsung are offering the unlocked Mystic Red Galaxy Note 20 for $1,000, but you can actually get it for $850 due to a rebate they are offering at the moment, they are also offering trade ins on the handsets.

The Mystic White Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now available in the USA for $1,450 and Samsung are offering a range of trade ins on the handsets.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more