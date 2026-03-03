MWC 2026: AGIBOT X2 Signals a Shift of Humanoid Robots to Commercial Scale

At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, humanoid robots were no longer a novelty. What stood out instead was which companies could demonstrate commercial maturity. And AGIBOT, ranked No. 1 worldwide in humanoid robot shipments in 2025 by IDC and Omdia, appeared with the X2, reflecting that broader shift in tone across the industry.

AGIBOT X2, part of AGIBOT’s X Series, is designed around advanced motion capability combined with intelligent interaction. The robot occupies a middle ground between full-scale industrial humanoids and lightweight entertainment machines. With 25 degrees of freedom and a maximum walking speed of 2 m/s, it demonstrated agile, stable movement throughout live showfloor sessions.

This “movement plus function” approach reflects AGIBOT’s broader positioning. The company has refined its portfolio into series that approach diverse market workflows:

A Series focused on presentation, reception, and guided scenarios

G Series is dedicated to factory environments and precision industrial operations

X Series centered on advanced motion capability and intelligent interaction

D Series quadruped robots are designed for inspection and patrol applications

By clarifying these segments, AGIBOT signals a transition from generic humanoid branding to a scenario-based deployment strategy.

Beyond the X2 itself, the company’s messaging at MWC centered on commercial scale. According to Counterpoint Research, AGIBOT ranked first globally in humanoid robotics revenue in 2025, exceeding RMB 1 billion. The company has also cited third-party industry analysis, including IDC reporting, to support its deployment leadership. In a sector where many competitors remain in pilot-stage experimentation, revenue and shipment scale are becoming primary differentiators.

AGIBOT is expanding overseas through regional rental partnerships under a Robot-as-a-Service framework. Rather than operating a centralized global leasing platform, the company partners with regional players to support localized deployments, particularly in Europe. This reflects a broader industry trend toward service-oriented adoption of robotics, where flexibility and operational support often outweigh outright hardware sales.

MWC has long been a barometer for emerging technology maturity. In 2026, humanoid robotics appears to be entering its scale phase. AGIBOT’s presence suggests that for some players, the question is how quickly they can be deployed at volume.



