MSI Modern AM241 and AM271 all-in-one desktop PC systems introduced

MSI has this week introduced new all-in-one desktop PC systems in the form of the Modern AM241 and AM271 series systems designed with efficiency and productivity in mind. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Check out the full specifications below, for a larger image click on the image.

“Working with the MSI Modern AM241 and AM271 series All-in-One PCs are the best way to style a desk, home or even home office, they are both aesthetically pleasing and completely functional no matter when you are learning, working or cooking at home or in the office. The innovative Modern AM series All-in-One PC is designed to stylishly increase visual comfort while performing the computer tasks at home or in the office. Both models come with MSI’s Anti-Flicker technology, which eliminates flickering and effectively reduces eye fatigue caused by prolonged use time while enhancing your productivity. The Less Blue Light Mode filters visual exposure to the blue light during daily use and brings you the most comfortable viewing experiences.”

“With more people working from home and relying on visual meetings, the MSI FHD webcam helps connect you to the world and brings the best video quality. You can also choose to remove the webcam if you need more privacy. With the MSI Instant Display Technology, the Modern AM Series can also be used as a monitor without booting up its system. When devices are connected to its HDMI-in port, the screen will be turned on immediately. Furthermore, it supports a second monitor through the HDMI-output and supports the standard VESA mount or our VESA Arm MT81 as well. The MSI Modern AM241 and Modern AM271 series All-in-One PCs can help provide a better productivity for you, stylishly protect your eyes with the most ergonomic way and quietly protect our environment as well. The MSI Modern AM series would Be Your Window To The World, and it will be for sure.”

Source : MSI

