MSI Modern 14 notebooks unveiled

Hardware manufacturer MSI has introduced its latest notebooks in the form of the Modern 14 offering Onyx Black and Bluestone color tones “focusing on subtle gradations of hue, tone, and haze” says MSI. Equipped with up to NVIDIA

The Modern 14 laptops are powered by 10th Gen Intel i7 processors supported byGeForce MX350 graphics, Modern 14 surely can “accelerate your efficiency for work. Now, you can expect up to 2.5X faster performance over the latest and best-integrated graphics for faster photo editing, video editing, and entertainment”.

– Powered by the brand new 10th Gen Intel i7 processor, Modern 14 delivers up to 10% better CPU computing performance than previous processors, especially during multi-threaded processing. Case in points, importing raw photos in Lightroom can be boosted by up to 18 % with Modern 14.

– Modern 14 also comes in another version driven by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series, the mobile processors offer the most cores available for ultrathin laptops, with the performance for better efficiency.

– Modern 14 fulfills your diverse portability needs with only 1.3 kg weight. The 10-hour runtime offers undisturbed on-the-go usage. It comes with a new compact adapter which is 38% lighter and 19% smaller than average adaptors for the ultimate portability.

– Modern 14 is developed under a precise ergonomic user-friendly design, including the 5-degree elevated keyboard for the best typing experience and audio quality. The 14-inch panel comes with an optional 100% sRGB with a minimum bezel and a 180-degree flip to share screen to quickly share your amazing ideas. The MSI Modern 14 also features Nahimic sound sharing function, which allows you to share the audio via 2 Bluetooth headphones simultaneously.

