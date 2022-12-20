Movavi Screen Recorder Review: Is It Really That Good?

Movavi Screen Recorder is a popular screen recording tool that has been on the market for several years. Is it really that good? In this review, we’ll take a look at the features and performance of the software to see if it’s worth your time and money.

Spoiler alert: it definitely is!

General Overview, Pricing, and Compatibility

Movavi Screen Recorder is a comprehensive program designed to let you quickly and easily record screens from your computer or mobile device. The software has a simple-to-use user interface, making it ideal for all types of users regardless of their technical knowledge. This makes it well suited to creating how-to tutorial videos, capturing webinars, producing instructional presentations, and more. The program supports multiple recording formats, including AVI, MP4, MOV, MP3, and GIF – so you’re sure to find one that best suits your needs.

Its array of features make it a great choice for Windows and macOS users. There is no, however, any option for Linux-based operating systems, which is a bit disappointing.

Movavi Screen Recorder is designed to reap all the benefits of hardware acceleration. It supports Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPUs and allows users to take advantage of their integrated graphics solutions for smoother video playback and better performance. The software uses hardware acceleration to reduce load on the CPU and provide a more consistent experience with improved quality.

The pricing in the adequate range and allows for flexibility:

You can purchase a 1-year subscription for $42.95 annually.

Or you can opt for a lifetime solution for a one-time payment of $57.95.

Movavi Screen Recorder Main Features

First, we’ll take a look at all of Movavi’s major features to help you decide if it’s the right program for your needs. Screen recording, screenshotting, webcam recording, and audio recording are all supported – making this an incredibly versatile program. If you’re more of a visual learner, take a look at this product demo video:

Screen Recording

Let’s start by looking at its screen recording capabilities. Movavi Screen Recorder makes it easy to capture both full-screen videos and videos of specific areas, such as a window or region of your choice. Area selection is very handy when you want to omit the rest of your desktop from your video, plus, it saves you time since there’s no need to crop your video after recording.

The program settings are pretty flexible – you can adjust frame blinking, disable countdown, and allow the capture of separate streams. You can also set the frame rate, so you can create smooth and professional-looking recordings.

The next set of features will be handy for those who look for a tool for creating video lessons or program instructions. Movavi lets you record cursor movements and highlight it, as well as show keystrokes while you record the video. And for even more transparency, you can draw on video – your drawings will fade after a while and won’t cramp the screen.

Webcam Recording

Movavi Screen Recorder also allows you to record videos from your webcam. You can choose the video format and adjust the recording area, frame rate, and other settings. It’s a great way to add new elements to your recordings or make engaging tutorial videos. Plus, you can record your webcam separately, without the screen, so you can overlay it to another video if needed.

Audio Recording

Movavi Screen Recorder features an audio recorder that captures sound from any source – including speakers, microphone, or both at once. And with separate streams recording feature, you’ll be able to adjust each audio stream on the editing stage. You can also record the sound separately from the screen and save your recordings in MP3 for easy playback on any device.

Screenshotting

When it comes to screenshotting, Movavi Screen Recorder provides several options for capturing images from your screen. Just select the area you want to capture and save the image in any format you like – PNG, JPG, or BMP. You can even choose to capture the entire screen or a specific window. The screenshotter comes with a built-in editor, too, where you can add texts, arrows, highlights, and other elements.

Editing

Compared to screenshot editing, the video adjusting tools are not so numerous. Basically, you can only trim your videos and cut out unwanted parts from the project. For more advanced options, you will have to use other software (by the way, you can easily bundle the screen recorder with Movavi Video Editor). So, we think, there is definitely a room to grow in this department.

Export

But you can export it to any format you like, such as AVI, MP4, MOV, or even GIF. Movavi also provides shortcuts for sharing the results. You can upload your files directly to YouTube and Google Drive and send links via WhatsApp, Telegram, and email.

New Features in Movavi Screen Recorder 23

Movavi Screen Recorder 23 has arrived a couple of months ago, and with it come exciting new features to make video recording faster, easier and more versatile.

These include the ability to capture scrolling screenshots of entire webpages that fit into one image; drawing shapes such as circles and arrows on videos for teaching or presentation purposes; and noise reduction for clearer audio recordings.

Also, great news for those who loved the recording scheduler in version 21. After being removed from the program in one of the minor updates, it makes a comeback in version 23. It will help you capture your screen at specific times and even create a schedule for months ahead.

Movavi Screen Recorder Compared to Similar Software

Movavi Screen Recorder stands out among competing programs for its ease of use and expansive recording capabilities. It is an ideal choice for those seeking an intuitive, one-stop solution for capturing and processing video from the computer screen.

Unlike some alternatives, Movavi Screen Recorder offers a wide range of exporting settings tailored to video hosting platforms. However, it lacks video editing capabilities, and adding those would make the software a true gem.

Our Verdict

Movavi Screen Recorder is a powerful video recording tool for both beginner and professional users. It has an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy to quickly record and edit save videos with just a few clicks. The software also offers advanced capabilities like unlimited editing time and the ability to capture audio from external sources.

Considering these features as well as its competitive pricing – which makes it an affordable choice for all budgets – we would say Movavi Screen Recorder is certainly worth purchasing

However, at the end of the day, it is up to the user to decide whether they think that Movavi Screen Recorder is worth the investment. There are other similar products on the market that may suit your needs better, so be sure to do your research before making any final decisions. Thanks for reading, and we hope this helped!

Have you used this software? If not, check out Movavi Screen Recorder now and leave your feedback down below.

FAQs

Is Movavi Screen Recorder good?

Yes, Movavi Screen Recorder is a great tool for recording your screen and webcam. It offers all the features you need to create professional-looking videos and screenshots. Plus, it’s easy to use and provides several options for exporting and converting your recordings.

Is Movavi Screen Recorder free?

No, Movavi Screen Recorder is not free. It offers a seven-day trial period, after which you’ll need to purchase one of the available editions to continue using it. The pricing starts at $42.95 for a 1-year subscription.

Why does Movavi Screen Recorder have a watermark?

The watermark appears when you use the free trial version of Movavi Screen Recorder. To remove it, you need to purchase one of the available editions and activate your license.

How long can you record with Movavi?

Movavi Screen Recorder allows you to record as long as your device’s memory can handle it. There is no time limit on recording.

Which screen recorder has the best quality?

Movavi Screen Recorder provides great quality recordings without compromising on performance. It records your screen in HD with high frame rates, so you can create smooth and professional-looking videos. Among other options are Apowersoft Screen Recorder, SnagIt, and Bandicam.

What is the safest screen recorder?

Movavi Screen Recorder is a safe and secure program. It uses strong encryption to protect your data, plus it doesn’t require personal information or access to any of your system files. Among other safe screen recorders are Bandicam, Icecream Screen Recorder, and OBS Studio.

What screen recorder do streamers use?

Many streamers use OBS Studio to record and stream their content. It’s a powerful and free tool that provides great features, such as support for multiple scenes, custom overlays, audio filters, and more. Among other popular screen recording software used by streamers are XSplit Broadcaster and Movavi Screen Recorder.





