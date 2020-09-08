Motorola Razr 5G for T-Mobile leaked

It looks like the new Motorola Razr 5G smartphone that we heard about recently will be headed to T-Mobile in the US.

Evan Blass has posted some photos of the T-Mobile version of the handset online and the device will be available in blush gold with the carrier.

The handset is rumored to come with a a 6.2 inch display and it will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, plus 256GB of storage.

The handset is also rumored to feature a 48 megapixel main camera on the back and a 20 megapixel Selfies camera on the front.

The new Motorola Razr 5G will be made official this Thursday the 10th of September, we will have more details about the handset then.

In blush gold for T-Mobile. pic.twitter.com/YufIUnYSmu — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 7, 2020

Source Evan Blass, TMO News

