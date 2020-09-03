Motorola Razr 5G will be announced on September 10th

Motorola has revealed that they will be launching a new smartphone in China on the 10th of September, the Motorola Razr 5G.

The handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, plus 256GB of storage.

Other rumored specifications include a 48 megapixel main camera on the back and a 20 megapixel Selfies camera on the front.

As soon as we get some more details about the new Razr 5G, including a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone officially teased to launch in China on Sept 10th, right after its global launch.#MotorolaRazr5G #Motorola #Razr5G #FoldablePhone pic.twitter.com/chuOkm0Jln — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) September 3, 2020

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

