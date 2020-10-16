Geeky Gadgets

Motorola One 5G UW now available in Verizon

By

Motorola One 5G UW

The Motorola One 5G UW is now available on Verizon Wireless in the US, the handset will set you back $549.99.

It is also available for 24 monthly installments of $22.91 and the device comes with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a Snapdragon 765 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging .

The Motorola One 5G UW features two cameras on the front, these include a 16 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the rear there are four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera 5 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

