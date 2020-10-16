Motorola One 5G UW now available in Verizon

The Motorola One 5G UW is now available on Verizon Wireless in the US, the handset will set you back $549.99.

It is also available for 24 monthly installments of $22.91 and the device comes with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a Snapdragon 765 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging .

The Motorola One 5G UW features two cameras on the front, these include a 16 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the rear there are four cameras, a 48 megapixel main camera 5 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

