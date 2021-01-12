Motorola Nio 5G appears at the FCC

It looks like Motorola has another new smartphone in the works as a new device has appeared at the FCC, the Motorola Nio 5G.

The new Motorola Nio 5G is listed with the model number XT2125-4, the listing has revealed some information on the handset.

This includes that the device will come with a 5000 mAh battery with the model number LZ50, this is the same battery used in the Moto G 5G Plus.

The Motorola Nio 5G is rumored to come with a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a 105Hz refresh rate.

Processing will apparently be provided by a Snapdragon 865 and the device will come with a range of cameras.

On the back there will be three cameras, a 64 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front there will be two cameras, an 8 megapixel main camera and 16 megapixel ultrawide.

Source MyFixGuide

