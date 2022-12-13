Motorola Moto X40 smartphone launching 15th December

Motorola will be launching its new Motorola Moto X40 and X40 Pro smartphones on the 15th of December and now we have more details on the devices.

Details about the charging on the handsets have been revealed and they will come with up to 125W fast charging.

The Moto X40 Pro is rumored to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and the X40 will apparently come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

The Moto X40 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The device will come with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, or 18GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB of storage, it will njo0t have a microSD card slot.

The device will come with a range of high-end cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The front camera will include a 60-megapixel wide-angle sensor, on the back there will be a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

We will have full details on the new Motorola Moto X40 and X40 Pro smartphones when they are made official later this week.

Source GSM Arena





