Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone leaked

Photos and specifications on a new Motorola smartphone have appeared online, the Motorola Moto G9 Power.

The Motorola Moto G9 Power will apparently come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging.

The handset will feature a 6.78 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The Moto G9 Power will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it will feature a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel front facing camera for video chat and Selfies.

On the rear of the device there will be a total of three cameras, the main one will have a64 megapixel sensor, those are the only details available about the handset so far.

Source WinFuture

