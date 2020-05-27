Motorola Moto G8 Pro smartphone gets official

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its line u with the launch of the Motorola Moto G8 Pro, the handset comes with a 6.4 inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some more storage there is also a microSD card slot. The device comes with Android 10 and it features a 4000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The Motorola Moto G8 Pro comes with a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies up front and on the back there is a triple camera setup. The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

You can find out more information about the new Moto G8 Pro over at Motorola at the link below, the exact pricing has not been revealed as yet.

Source Motorola

