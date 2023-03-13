Motorola Moto G73 5G gets unboxed

Motorola recently launched a range of new smartphones, one of them is the new Motorola Moto G73 5G and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto G73 smartphone and its range of features. Let’s find out some more information about this new Android handset from Motorola.

The Motorola Moto G73 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that features a full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device is equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging. The handset also comes with Google’s Android 13 OS.

The new Motorola Moto G73 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, we have a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and selfies. The handset retails for £270 in the UK for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





