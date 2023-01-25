Motorola Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G, Moto G23 and Moto G13 unveiled

Motorola has announced the launch of four new smartphones, the Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G, Moto G23, and Moto G13.

These four new handsets come with a range of specifications, the Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution.

The moto g73 5G also comes with one advanced 8MP sensor with three amazing perspectives. The ultra-wide angle lens captures what your eyes see, fitting 4x more of the scene in your frame than a standard lens.2 The Macro Vision lens brings you 4x closer to your subject, so you see the tiniest of details. And the depth camera makes it easy to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits.

Watch your favorite games come to life on an ultra-wide 6.5″ 120 Hz FHD+ display. You’ll even be able to immerse yourself in the action from edge to edge with a 86% screen-to-body ratio featuring narrow borders. Plus, you can experience multidimensional sound that can be heard all around you with Dolby Atmos® whether using headphones or the two powerful stereo speakers – a feature we are bringing to all four of these new moto g devices.

With so many moments to capture and shows to watch, we made sure this device keeps up with you. Thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset you’ll make the most out of 5G speeds. And with 5G compatibility, you can download at lightning-fast speeds without worrying about battery life. Switching back and forth between apps is also effortless. Plus, with 8GB of memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background so everything runs smoothly.

You can find out more details about the new Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G, Moto G23 and Moto G13 smartphones over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola





