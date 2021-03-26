Motorola Moto G50 smartphone gets official

The new Motorola Moto G50 smartphone is now official, the handset comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 480 mobile processor and it has 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it feature a range of cameras which include a 13 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The moto g family has always focused on making cutting-edge technology accessible, and as 5G becomes more widely available, we’re focused on democratizing this next-generation connectivity so mid-tier consumers get the speed they need without compromising on performance, power, and battery life. That’s where moto g50 comes in, a powerhouse device that gives you next generation 5G speed* without the next generation price, offering the latest blazing-fast connectivity along with ultra-long battery life, powerful cameras for every angle and any light, and an entertainment experience that will make picking up your phone the best part of your day.

Source Motorola

