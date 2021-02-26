Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Moto G30 gets reviewed (Video)

By

Motorola Moto G30

The new Motorola Moto G30 smartphone was made official earlier this month and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Moto G30 and its range of features,;lets find out more details about the handset.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor and it has a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The handset features a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and it comes with a 13 megapixel front camera and a64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source : Tech Spurt

