Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India, Motorola Moto G10 Power and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the device features a 6000 mAh battery and 20w fast charging.

The Moto G10 Power is equipped with quad rear cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth cameras. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

The new Moto G10 Power will come in two colors Breeze Blue and Aurora Grey and it will retail for INR 9,999 which is about $135. Motorola is also launching their recently announced Moto G30 handset at the same time.

Source GSM Arena

