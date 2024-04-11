Motorola Moto g04S Smartphone with AI Camera Launched

The Motorola Moto g04s is a new AI-powered smartphone is designed to elevate your photography skills, allowing you to take breathtaking photos in any lighting condition. The 50MP camera is equipped with advanced AI capabilities, such as Portrait mode, Night Vision, and HDR, enabling you to shoot like a professional photographer. Whether you’re capturing a sunset, a candid moment with friends, or a scenic landscape, the Moto g04s ensures that every shot is a masterpiece. The camera’s Quad Pixel technology makes your low-light photos 4x more sensitive, so you can say goodbye to grainy, dark images and hello to vibrant, detailed shots.

The Moto g04s is not just a camera powerhouse; it’s also a statement of style and functionality. You can choose from four vibrant shades – Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange – each with a smooth, matte finish that feels as good as it looks. The sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry the smartphone wherever you go, while the Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 and IP52 water-repellent design ensure durability and protection against everyday wear and tear. When it comes to performance, the Moto g04s doesn’t disappoint. With an octa-core processor and RAM Boost, which adds up to 4GB/8GB of extra virtual RAM, you can seamlessly multitask and switch between apps without any lag or slowdown. Whether you’re running multiple apps, playing graphics-intensive games, or streaming high-quality videos, the Moto g04s can handle it all with ease.

The Moto g04s is not just a tool for capturing memories; it’s also your gateway to a world of entertainment. The 6.6″ HD+ display brings your favorite content to life with vivid colors, sharp details, and smooth motion. The High Brightness mode ensures that you can enjoy your content even in bright sunlight, while the 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling, gaming, and video playback a seamless experience. The auto mode intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on your activity, conserving battery life without compromising on quality. To complement the stunning visuals, the Moto g04s features a powerful speaker and Dolby Atmos® support, delivering an immersive audio experience that will transport you to the heart of the action. Whether you’re watching a movie, listening to music, or playing a game, the Moto g04s offers an entertainment experience like no other.

With its impressive array of features and capabilities, you might expect the Moto g04s to come with a hefty price tag. However, this AI-powered smartphone is surprisingly affordable, with a starting MSRP of just €119. This makes it an accessible option for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone experience without breaking the bank. The Moto g04s is set to launch in Europe and will also be available in select markets across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Keep an eye out for its release date and be among the first to experience the power of AI photography and innovative performance in the palm of your hand.

As you explore the world of AI-powered smartphones, remember that the Moto g04s is just one example of the incredible innovations happening in the mobile technology space. From 5G connectivity to advanced biometric security features and innovative mobile gaming capabilities, there’s always something new and exciting on the horizon. By staying informed about the latest developments and trends, you can make the most of your smartphone experience and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Specifications:

AI-powered 50MP camera with Quad Pixel technology

Portrait mode, Night Vision, and HDR camera features

Available in Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 and IP52 water-repellent design

Octa-core processor with RAM Boost (up to 4GB/8GB extra virtual RAM)

64/128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage

6.6” HD+ display with High Brightness mode and 90Hz refresh rate

Dolby Atmos® sound support

5000mAh battery with 15W rapid charging

Runs on Android 14 with Motorola Gestures

