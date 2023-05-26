Motorola Edge 40 and Moto g53 5G land on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the new Motorola Edge 40 smartphone and the Motorola g53 5G smartphone are now available on Vodafone on a range of contracts with the carrier.

Contracts for the Motorola Edge 40 start at £27 a month with a £29 upfront payment and pricing for the Motorola Moto g53 5G start at £28 a month with a £9 upfront payment, you can see more information below.

The new Motorola edge 40 and Motorola moto g53 are now available on Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network

Purchase the Motorola edge 40 before 16 June and claim a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 + Wireless Docking Station worth £79.99

The new Motorola edge 40 and the Motorola moto g53 are all now available on Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network *

Customers who purchase the Motorola edge 40 before 16 June 2023 can claim a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 + Wireless Docking Station, worth £79.99**

The Motorola edge 40 is available to purchase from £27 a month*** (£29 upfront cost)

The Motorola moto g53 5G is available to purchase from £28 a month*** (£9 upfront cost)

Vodafone EVO customers can choose a monthly price that suits them, with flexible, interest-free phone contract lengths spread across 3-36 months, flexible upfront costs and upgrade from three months in. Plus, all brand-new phones come with inclusive benefits – Battery Refresh and Total Care Warranty

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Edge 40 and Motorola Moto g53 5G smartphones and the range of contracts available over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals