Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications leaked

Details have leaked on a new smartphone from Motorola, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the handset will feature a 6.67 inch OLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution. The display comes with HDR10+ and it will feature a 144Hz refresh rate.

The new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 mobile processor which is expected to be made official around the end of November.

The handset will come with a range of RAM and storage options and this will include 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The new Edge 30 Ultra smartphone will feature a 5000 mAh battery and it will come with 68W charging, this can charge the device to 50 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes.

The device will come with a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there will be a 60-megapixel camera which is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone will be launching in China next month, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for.

Source TechnikNews, GSM Arena

