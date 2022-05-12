Motorola Edge 30 launched in India

The new Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has been launched in India, the device starts at INR 27,999 which is about $361 for the 6GB model.
There is also an 8GB model which will retail for INR 25,999, this is about $387 at the current exchange rate, the handset will is available from a range of retailers from the 19th of May.
As a reminder, the new Motorola Edge 30 will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The device will feature a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging.
The handset also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the device.
On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for video chat and for taking selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 40-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.
The new Motorola Edge 30 smartphone will be available from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and retailers in India from the 19th of May.
Source GSM Arena