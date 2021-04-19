SIZZAPP next-generation bike alarm hits Kickstarter

Motorcyclists searching for a new way to protect their bike may be interested in a next-generation bike alarm system called the SIZZAPP, which comes complete with its own companion smartphone application enabling you to be notified when anyone tampers with your bike. Other features include real-time tracking, smart alarm notifications technical condition monitoring as well as event planning and trip sharing features.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $108 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SIZZAPP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the SIZZAPP bike alarm project watch the promotional video below.

“Statistics reveal the unpleasant truth that motorcycle thefts are seven times more likely to happen than any other road vehicle theft. According to British Motorcyclist Foundation, a motorcycle gets stolen every 13 minutes in the UK. Unfortunately, it continues to grow not only in the UK but all around the world. SIZZAPP is a smart security solution designed by bikers for bikers. With SIZZAPP, you can be sure that your motorcycle is safe and receive additional features that will make your driving experience even more exciting.”

“With SIZZAPP, you get notified if someone will try to steal your motorcycle. Even more, with SIZZAPP for the very first time, you will get notified if someone sits on your bike, drops, or even tilts it.Get notified about your motorcyclesâ€™ battery level. Even on those rainy days, you cannot take your bike out. You will know if your motorbike needs to be charged.”

