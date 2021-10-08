Moto G Pure smartphone gets official

Motorola has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Moto G Pure and the handset is designed to be budget friendly device.

The Moto G Pure is a 4G smartphone and the handset will retail for $159.99 in the USA, this is now the most budget friendly model that Motorola offers in the US.

The device comes with a 6.5″ Max Vision display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset features a MediaTek Helio G25 processor it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and it has a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear the new Moto G Pure there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 10W charging. Motorola says that the battery on the handset will give you up to two days of usage.

You can find out more details about this new budget friendly Android smartphone from Motorola over at their website at the link below.

Source Motorola, The Verge

