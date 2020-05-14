Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath RoboCop gameplay trailer

NetherRealm Studios has released a new Robocop gameplay video this week providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath RoboCop character. RoboCop, along with Fujin and Sheeva, who are all coming to Mortal Kombat 11 on May 26the 2020.

Brendan George Lead Character Artist at developer NetherRealm Studios explains more about the new content.

“I am far from being the only RoboCop fan in our studio. A few of the character artists on my team have ED-209 and RoboCop figurines on their desks. We even scanned one of these figurines to use as a reference for modeling out ED-209 which you’ll see in Mortal Kombat 11.

Being able to scan and record Peter Weller for the RoboCop model, as well as talk to him about the role, was invaluable. He gave me some great insight into what it was like playing the character, which allowed us to capture the essence of RoboCop. As a bonus, he gave me a crash course in Italian Renaissance art while he was in the studio being scanned. You may not know this but Dr. Weller has a Ph.D. in Italian Renaissance Art History and Roman History.

With our guest fighters, we always ensure that we give the players as many iconic and authentic character attributes as possible. Pallets for RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are an excellent example of this. As RoboCop fans will remember, the original “RoboCop” film featured a gray suit, while the “RoboCop 2” outfit was much bluer. You will find both of these options in the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. As is customary with our guest characters, RoboCop also gets a NetherRealm Studios version, this time it’s a Mortal Kombat 3 Cyber Ninja RoboCop variant.”

Source : PlayStation

