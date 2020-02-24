Morsel metal spork is a versatile eating utensil

Campers, adventurers or those that are looking for a replacement to disposable cutlery may be interested in the Metal Morsel Spork. Building upon previous designs the ultra lightweight metal spork is fitted with a high temperature silicone scraping edge offering a versatile utensil constructed from hard anodized 7075-T6 aluminum wrapped in high-temp silicone. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

Launched via Kickstarter this week the Morsel Spork Metal has already raised over $45,000 thanks to over 1,200 backers with still 24 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from $16 for a single metal spork and worldwide deliveries are expected to take place in a few months time during May 2020.

“Two years ago we set out to design the ultimate cooking and eating utensil. The result was the original Morsel, a spoon, fork, and spatula in one awesome utensil. We ended up shipping over 18,000 Morsel Sporks to 5400+ backers. Now we’re back with Morsel Metal – an ultralight metal and high-temp silicone spork. “

“You gave us the idea! We heard from countless fans of the original Morsel that we needed to offer a metal option, so we decided to make it happen. After stumbling down a rabbit hole of ultralight metals, we decided that 7075-T6 aluminum was the only choice.”

Source :Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals