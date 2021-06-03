More Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs revealed

It looks like we have some more specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone, according to a recent report the handset will come with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display.

The display is said to feature a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The handset will also come with 64GB of included storage and it will feature a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will feature an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there will be a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras will include a 8 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel wide angle camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset will also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging and it will be available in a range of colors including, black, white, green and purple.

Source Sammobile

