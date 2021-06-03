Geeky Gadgets

More Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs revealed

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

It looks like we have some more specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone, according to a recent report the handset will come with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display.

The display is said to feature a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The handset will also come with 64GB of included storage and it will feature a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will feature an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there will be a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras will include a 8 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel wide angle camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset will also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging and it will be available in a range of colors including, black, white, green and purple.

