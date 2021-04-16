Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



More Realme Q3 specs revealed

By

Realme Q3

We recently heard about the new Realme Q3 smartphone and now it would appear that we have some specifications on the handset.

The device will apparently come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 mobile processor and a choice of RAM options, no details on the exact RAM as yet.

The device will feature a 120HZ display, the exact screen size has yet to be revealed, we are expecting it to be at least Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with a 4,500 mAh battery and will feature 50W fast charging and it will have a range of high end cameras.

Some pricing for the device has been revealed, it will apparently start at CNY 2,000 which is about $306 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets