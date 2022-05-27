More photos of the Mercedes Vision AMG

Last week we got to see the new Mercedes Vision AMG and now we have some more photos of the car, which show us more of its design.

This new concept car will go into production in 2025 and we are looking forward to seeing what the final version of the car looks like.

“The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic. The study’s extreme proportions create fascination and passion for performance – that’s what AMG is all about. The Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand’s dual polarity – the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary. At the same time, elements from the future, such as the light signatures with the illuminated high-tech grille, underscore the progressive evolution of our design language of Sensual Purity,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “With its contrasting modern surfacing and radical proportions, this car showcases the next design step, building on the VISION EQXX and moving further towards performance luxury. The seamless flow of beautifully formed surfaces and the monolithic sculpture complete the powerful aesthetic of the Vision AMG. The result is an electric supercar, a style icon that stimulates desire – and that’s exactly what sets a luxury sports car apart.”

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Vision AMG over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals