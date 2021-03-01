More OnePlus 9 Pro specifications revealed

We previously heard a number of specifications on the new OnePlus 9 smartphone and now it looks like we have some more details on the device.
There are expected to be a number of devices in the OnePlus 9 range the the Pro is expected to be the top model.
The handset will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM as standard, we are also expecting to see a 12GB model.
The device will feature 128GB of storage as standard, there will also be other storage options and it will feature a range of high end cameras.
On the front of the device there will be a single Selfie camera, as yet there are no details on how many megapixels. On the rear of the device there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, a 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera.
The new OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone will come with Android 11, there are also expected to be three other models in the range, the OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Lite.
Source GizmoChina
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.