More OnePlus 9 Pro specifications revealed

We previously heard a number of specifications on the new OnePlus 9 smartphone and now it looks like we have some more details on the device.

There are expected to be a number of devices in the OnePlus 9 range the the Pro is expected to be the top model.

The handset will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM as standard, we are also expecting to see a 12GB model.

The device will feature 128GB of storage as standard, there will also be other storage options and it will feature a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there will be a single Selfie camera, as yet there are no details on how many megapixels. On the rear of the device there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, a 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone will come with Android 11, there are also expected to be three other models in the range, the OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Lite.

Source GizmoChina

