Even More iOS 18 Beta 3 Features Revealed

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 18, introducing a wealth of new features and enhancements designed to elevate the user experience. This update focuses on app improvements, user interface updates, and performance optimizations across various aspects of the operating system. With significant changes to the TV app, lock screen customization, keyboard functionality, battery performance, and the Maps app, iOS 18 Beta 3 aims to provide users with a more seamless, informative, and personalized experience.

Enriching Your Viewing Experience with TV App Insights

The TV app has received a notable upgrade in iOS 18 Beta 3, with the introduction of a new insights feature. This addition provides users with detailed information about scenes, actors, and other relevant aspects of the content they are watching. By offering context and background information, the TV app aims to enrich your viewing experience and deepen your understanding of the movies and episodes you enjoy. The availability of these insights may vary depending on the specific content, ensuring that you receive the most relevant and valuable information for your selected entertainment.

iOS 18 Beta 3 brings a new level of customization to your lock screen, allowing you to add Apple Music and control its playback without unlocking your device. This integration extends to the control center and the action button, providing quick and convenient access to your favorite tunes. By incorporating Apple Music into your lock screen, you can easily manage your music playback, skip tracks, and adjust volume, all without the need to navigate away from your current screen. This feature enhances the overall user experience by streamlining music control and making it more accessible.

Expressive Communication with Emoji Keyboard and iMessage Reactions

The emoji keyboard has undergone a refresh in iOS 18 Beta 3, featuring improved spacing to assist easier navigation and selection of emojis. This update aims to make expressing yourself through emojis more intuitive and efficient. Additionally, the introduction of sticker and Memoji reactions to iMessages adds a new dimension of personalization to your conversations. You can now respond to messages with expressive stickers and custom Memojis, allowing for more engaging and dynamic communication with your contacts.

Optimizing Battery Performance and Management

iOS 18 Beta 3 introduces notifications that alert you to processes consuming battery in the background, empowering you to better manage your device’s power consumption. Despite being a beta version, users have reported improved battery life metrics, indicating enhanced performance and efficiency. These optimizations aim to provide users with longer battery life and more control over power-hungry applications, ultimately leading to a more satisfying and uninterrupted user experience.

Enhancing Navigation with Maps App Improvements

The Maps app in iOS 18 Beta 3 has received an update that enhances search results by incorporating more pictures for locations such as restaurants. This visual enhancement aims to provide users with a richer and more informative navigation experience, making it easier to explore and select destinations based on visual cues. By offering a more comprehensive view of the places you search for, the Maps app enables you to make more informed decisions and discover new locations with greater ease.

Smoother Performance: The home screen and control center now operate more smoothly, addressing previous performance issues.

Bug Fixes: Icon bugs have been fixed, and the reliability of controls has been improved, ensuring a more stable user experience.

Upcoming Releases: The expected release of beta 4 is around July 22nd, with anticipation of new Apple intelligence features in future betas. The public beta release is expected around July 15th or 16th, potentially shifting to a weekly release schedule for subsequent betas.

iOS 18 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience, introducing a range of new features and improvements that cater to various aspects of the operating system. From the TV app insights to lock screen customization, keyboard enhancements, battery optimizations, and Maps app updates, this beta release demonstrates Apple’s commitment to refining and elevating the iOS platform. As users explore these new features and provide feedback, Apple continues to work towards delivering a stable, feature-rich, and intuitive operating system that meets the evolving needs of its user base.

