More iOS 17 beta 2 features revealed (Video)

Apple released iOS 17 beta 2 just under two weeks ago, we may get another beta of the software sometime this week. The software will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, and Apple also released iPAdOS 17 beta 2 and a range of other betas at the same time.

We have already seen a couple of videos of the iOS 17 beta 2 software in action and now we have another one, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS and also gives us some details on some additional features.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, including design changes including a range of new widgets which are designed to be more interactive and useful than the previous ones. This update also comes with a new Standby mode which will turn your iPhone into a Home Hub-type device when it is docked.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 17 software in September along with the new iPhone 15, we are expecting four versions of the iPhone 15. These will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The second beta of iOS 17 is available to download from Apple’s developer website, they also released a public beta of the software as well. We should get the third beta of iOS 17 sometime this week.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



