More iOS 14 beta 2 features shown off on video

Apple released iOS 14 beta 2 to developers last week, they also released their first beta of iOS 14 to Public Beta Testers.

We previously had a look at a video of the new beta of iOS 14 and now we have another one, this new video from Zollotech gives us another look at the OS and also some more new features and changes.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 14 software update brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, with some major changes to the UI and more.

We are expecting Apple to release the update along with this years iPhone 12 smartphones, these are rumored to land some time in September or October. We can expected to see a number of further betas of iOS 14 before the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

