More iOS 14.6 beta 2 details revealed (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.6 beta 2 software to developers and public beta testers, we have already seen a number of videos of the software.

Apple also recently released iOS 14.5.1 and now we get to have a look at some more details at the recent release and also the new beta of iOS 14.6 in a new video from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video a new hidden developer menu for the Apple AirTags was discovered in iOS 14.5.1.

The iOS 14.6 software update comes with cycling directions to Apple Maps in California and Seattle, there are also some changes to the Podcast subscriptions and updates for AirPlay for the HomePod which are designed to improve the performance.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 14.6 it will be a while before the final version of the software is release, we are expecting this some time around the end of May.

Source Brandon Butch

