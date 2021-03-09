More iOS 14.5 features revealed in latest beta (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 3 last week, we have already seen various videos of the new beta and now we have another one.
The new video from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new features that are coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 14.5.
Apple are expected to release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 some time this month, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you guys know.
Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.