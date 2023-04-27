More details on the new BMW i5 EV

We recently saw some camouflaged photos of the new BMW i5 electric vehicle, and now BMW has released some more photos of the cat and also some more details about this new EV.

The car is currently being tested ahead of its official launch next month, BMW will also be launching its new 5 Series range as well as its new i5 electric vehicle, you can see more information below.

Over the course of more than a year, the BMW i5 has negotiated a richly varied programme of testing – from the snow-covered and icy surfaces of the winter test centre at Arjeplog, Sweden to regions offering extreme heat and dry conditions, in city driving and on country roads, on motorways and hand-picked test tracks. The fine-tuning work for all the components involved in the driving experience was then carried out at the BMW Group’s proving grounds outside Miramas in southern France. This included ensuring the integral heating and cooling circuit with heat pump function for the drive system, the high-voltage battery and the interior of the BMW i5 can be controlled as required at all times. The predictive heat management capability of the high-voltage battery paves the way for rapid and efficient charging at DC fast-charging stations.

You can find out more details about the new BMW i5 electric vehicle over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what the car looks like when it is finally fully unveiled

Source BMW





