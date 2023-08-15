More details on iOS 17 beta 5 (Video)

Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 to developers last week, we recently saw a video of the software in action and now we have another video that gives some more details on what is included in this new developer beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a further look at the new iOS 17 developer beta and some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with this software update, Apple also released iPadOS 17 beta 5, watchOS 10 beta 5, and macOS Sonoma Beta 5 at the same time. Let’s find out some more details about the latest beta of iOS 17.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 17 software update will include a range of new features for the iPhone, as well as updates for many of the existing iPhone apps and some design changes to the UI and more.

The new iOS 17 beta 5 is now available for developers to download, there is also the iOS 17 Public Beta 3 for public beta testers to try out as well, we are expecting to see some more new beta next week. Apple is expected to release its IOS 17 software update in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, we should also get watchOS 10 and a new Apple Watch and iPadOS 17 at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals