More Details on iOS 16.2 Release Candidate (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.2 Release Candidate to developers. This is basically the final developer beta of the software and should be the same version that is released to everyone.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.2 Release Candidate in action and now we have a follow-up video from Zollotech, which gives us some more details on the software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update.

Some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone in this release include the new Apple Music Sing feature. There is also the new Freeform app which is a cross-platform collaboration app for drawing, sketching, taking notes, and more.

The iOS 16.2 software will also include the new end-to-end encryption feature for iCloud and its range of apps, plus the new Advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud, which was announced last week.

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 16.2 this week, it should be released at the same time as iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. As soon as we get some details on exactly when it will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





