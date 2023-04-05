More details about the new electric Mini Countryman

Mini has revealed some more information on their new all-electric Mini Countryman, this will be the largest Mini in the range and it will come with five doors and will be a fully electric vehicle.

The car will come with 140 kW or 191 horsepower as standard, there will be a range of different power options including 230 kW or 313 horsepower, you can see m ore information on the car below.

The new MINI Countryman combines locally emission-free electromobility with the greatest possible environmental compatibility in production as well. This includes dispensing with all decorative elements in the exterior and interior and manufacturing the cast light-alloy wheels from up to 70 percent secondary aluminium. In combination with the use of green electricity in production, CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced compared with conventional manufacturing processes.

The surfaces of the dashboards, steering wheel, vehicle headliner and floor, and floor mats are made of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants. This high-quality, colourful and comfortable alternative to traditional materials reduces CO2 emissions along the value chain by up to 85 percent and emphasizes the focus on minimizing the ecological footprint of the next MINI model generation.

You can find out more information about the all-electric Mini Countryman over at Mini at the link below, the car will be launching later this year, it will be interesting to see what the final design is like without the camouflage.

Source Mini





