Mophie has announce the availability of a new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand it has created offering a compact multifunctional, 7.5W wireless charging stand. The wireless charging stand has been designed to provide an easy way to charge your iPhone, AirPods Pro/ AirPods, and Apple Watch and supports Airpods Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7 devices.

“A sleek central charging hub, the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand lets you charge each one of your main devices easily and conveniently. With a dedicated spot for every device, you can take the guess work out of wireless charging. Just place your device and charging begins on contact. The 7.5W charging speed means your iPhone will charge super fast! With everything you need to charge in one location, the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is the perfect place to charge all your devices.”

Features of the new Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

– Charge Up to Three Devices – With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

– Portrait or Landscape Mode – The easy-to-use charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode or in landscape mode.

– Fast Charge Optimized for iPhone -Don’t wait around for your phone to charge. The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is engineered to safely deliver up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone for a faster charge.

– AirPods Charging Tray – A dedicated spot for your wireless AirPods ensures charging begins on contact and doesn’t obstruct your watch’s screen in Nightstand mode.

– Built-in Apple Watch Charger – The built-in, magnetic charger holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode.

– Stylish Glass Design – More than just practical, the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is designed to look good too! The smooth, glass finish looks sophisticated and adds a touch of style to any tabletop.

Source : Zagg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals