Monster Energy Supercross 4 launches on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Today the Monster Energy Supercross 4 game has launched on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC via steam offering a new career mode, enabling you to go from Futures to Pro. “Start your path to glory improving your talent through a whole new skill tree and become the ultimate Supercross champion with a completely revised career mode”.

“Cross is Super Again! The official videogame of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is back with its fourth edition, the most extreme ever! Enjoy your Supercross to the fullest with the Special Edition containing: – Full game – Season Pass A SUPER CAREER Make your way along the path that will lead you to success. A new career mode will put your abilities to the test in order to bring out the champion inside you! Learn new riding abilities in the ”Future” category; refine them and obtain new sponsors in the ”Rookie” category. Become a real ”Pro” by taking your riding style to the limit and challenging the toughest adversaries in the 450SX class. “

– CREATOR OF YOUR OWN FUN Unbridle your imagination with the new editor. Build unique tracks with the modules inspired by the official tracks and share your creations with the community.

– THE NEW COMPOUND Explore, seek out new adventures, train, and challenge your friends in the new compound. Hurtle through fantastic island scenarios. Satisfy your desire for thrills!

– SUPER RIDERS, SUPER TRACKS Choose your favorite rider from an army of over 100 riders as you range over the 450SX and 250SX categories. Race in the 11 stadiums and on the 17 tracks of the season.

– FULL CUSTOMIZATION Over 100 official brands for customizing bikes and riders. Autograph your Supercross!

Source : MES4

