Moment MagSafe iPhone 12 photographic accessories



Moment has made its previously unveiled range of Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories available to purchase offering everything from Cases, Tripod Mounts, Cold Shoe Mounts, stick-to-anything Mounts to make your creative life a little simpler. Check out the video below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the new accessories will jump over to the official Moment website by following the link below for the full range and purchasing options as well as the full catalogue of currently available Moment photographic accessories.

“We believe it’s the future for how you quickly attach your favorite gear to your phone, and your phone to your favorite gear. Whether you are new to mobile photography or a pro filmmaker, we believe MagSafe will be more accessible than any of the current phone clamp solutions.”

Source : Moment : 9to5 Mac

