UTRA Series modular robotic arm

Developers or businesses searching for a robust modular robotic arm may be interested in the new UTRA Series, consisting of five different models driven by ADRA series actuators. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project is already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 21 days remaining. You can easily teach the UTRA robotic arm where to go by dragging it to the desired position along a desired path and the inlcuded Umbratek Studio software will record and program the process automatically.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $3299 or £2385 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the UTRA Series campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the UTRA Series robotic arm project play the promotional video below.

“Robots are fantastic. They really are. But until now, theyâ€™ve been bulky, expensive, complicated to set up, and â€“ after all those obstacles â€“ had pretty limited functions. We’ve been listening for a while now to peopleâ€™s complaints about the stress of selecting a proper robot that meets their needs. Most of them ended up compromising with an existing standard model that only â€˜kind ofâ€™ meets their requirements.”

Features of the modular robotic arm :

1. 5 robotic models to choose from to complete a variety of tasks such as machine tending, material handling, assembly, and more

2. Highly affordable, some of our models are over $20,000 cheaper than competitors

3. Wide payload range up to 20kg, safely handles heavier objects with ease

4. Over 10,000 hours of flexible automation, easily automate tasks in your business saving manpower, time, and money

5. Multiple mounting positions (table, wall, ceiling), works in spaces both big and small

6. Umbratek Studio, our highly intuitive programming software that supports Android, Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Linux operating systems

“Let us introduce the Umbratek UTRA series, our innovative new range of robotic arms. With 4 to 6 axes, multi-positional mounting, and lightweight carbon fiber build, the UTRA series is perfect for your business needs. With our robotic innovations, we want to help satisfy the demand for 24/7 productivity and provide businesses large and small with a solution to enhance production efficiency.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robotic arm, jump over to the official UTRA Series crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

