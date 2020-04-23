Everest modular mechanical keyboard raises more than $240,000 via Kickstarter

Last month a unique modular mechanical keyboard launched via Kickstarter, called Everest and thanks to over 1,000 backers the project has raised over $240,000, making sure that the project swiftly progresses from concept into production. The modular mechanical keyboard features an integrated colored display keys, a detachable numpad, media dock with display dial, hot-swappable switches and more. Check out the promotional video below to learn more. If you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign the Demon keyboard is still available to purchase directly from the company’s online store with prices starting from roughly $143 or £116.

– Everest Core Barebone contains the base keyboard without keycaps and switches along with a 2 m USB Type-C cable, 5 additional Cherry MX switches, a Mountain keycap, a combo keycap & switch removal tool, 4 spacers for Everest’s feet, and a pack of Mountain logo stickers.

– Everest Core contains the base keyboard along with a 2 m USB Type-C cable, 5 additional Cherry MX switches, a Mountain keycap, a combo keycap & switch removal tool, 4 spacers for Everest’s feet, and a pack of Mountain logo stickers.

– Everest Max in addition to receiving everything in the Core version, the Max also includes the Media Dock with Display Dial, Numpad with 4 display keys, Palm Rest, a Mountain keycap, a combo keycap & switch removal tool, 8 spacers for Everest & add-on feet (instead of 4) and a 15 cm USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Features of the Innovative Keyboard include :

– Modularity

– Removable Numpad with integrated display keys (Max version)

– Removable Media Dock with Display Dial (Max version)

– Hot-Swappable Mechanical Switches

– Cherry MX Switches

– USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub

– USB Type-C removable Cable

– Magnetic Palm Rest (Max version)

– RGB illumination per key and 360-degree lightbar

– Full USB N-Key Rollover

-Base Camp Software Support

“From the very beginning, our philosophy was to design user-centric products without any compromise,” says Tobias Brinkmann, Founder & CEO of Mountain. “We wanted to create an innovative keyboard enabling customization for individual needs through modularity. In its very essence, Everest is the keyboard we wanted for ourselves.”

Source : Everest

