Mountain Everest modular gaming keyboard hits Kickstarter

Gamers might be interested in a new modular gaming keyboard called Everest created by the development team at Mountain. The premium gaming peripheral features integrated colour display keys, a detachable number pad, media dock complete with display dial and hot swappable switches to name just a few of its features. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its construction, features and modular design.

Everest is being released in two versions, Everest Core and Everest Max, available on Kickstarter from 95€, $90 or £85 depending on your location and exchange rates. “We’re gamers ourselves, so we set out to create a product to be proud of, one that would replace and improve upon, our own peripherals of choice. We’re building Everest because we want a keyboard that does it all. If you want high-performance, you’re typically locked into a specific design. If you want something that’s customizable, you often have to make concessions on build quality and gaming performance.”

“From the very beginning, our philosophy was to design user-centric products without any compromise,” says Tobias Brinkmann, Founder & CEO of Mountain. “We wanted to create an innovative keyboard enabling customization for individual needs through modularity. In its very essence, Everest is the keyboard we wanted for ourselves”

Features of the Everest modular gaming keyboard :

– Removable Numpad with integrated display keys (Max version)

– Removable Media Dock with Display Dial (Max version)

– Hot-Swappable Mechanical Switches

– Cherry MX Switches

– USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub

– USB Type-C removable Cable

– Magnetic Palm Rest (Max version)

– RGB illumination per key and 360-degree lightbar

– Full USB N-Key Rollover

– Base Camp Software Support

