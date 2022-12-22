CloudBoxx modular desktop hub and storage system

CloudBoxx is a unique modular desktop hub offering 8-in-1 functionality, 10W wireless charging and is fitted with an integrated Bluetooth speaker and features a selection of different modules that can be combined in a wide variety of different ways depending on your preferences and needs the compact design has been created to provide “maximum productivity” and features CompactFlash and microSD card slots.

Early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet CloudBoxx, a new flexible 8-in-1 desktop hub for the most efficient desk setup. 16-port extension for ultimate connectivity, multiple wireless charging pads, holders for desk organization, and more – all in a sleek minimalist collection. Find freedom in your work and daily life by reducing the clutter and arranging everything in one place with CloudBoxx.”

Desktop hub

“Want to get rid of all those dongles and messy cables fast? CloudBoxx helps you regain the desk space lost from tangled cords, by providing a premium 16-port extension that works with all your devices. Access your USB flash drives, SD cards, and connect to computer peripherals and the Internet through these ports:”

With the assumption that the CloudBoxx crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the CloudBoxx desktop hub project check out the promotional video below.

“Equipped with multiple USB and Thunderbolt ports, CloudBoxx can transfer data up to 40Gbps and connect to keyboards and wired or wireless mice without latency. Also supports hard disks, gamepads, flash disk, printers, and more. CloudBoxx reads all memory cards with lightning speed. Especially useful for not having a card slot on your computer or laptop.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desktop hub, jump over to the official CloudBoxx crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





