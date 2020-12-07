After rolling out their new ModBerry 500 CM4 Sharing the latest Compute Module 4 from Rasbperry Pi Foundation, TECHBASE has this week announced their new ModBerry AI GATEWAY 9500-CM4​ offering users a wide range of new applications, such as use of ​Google’s Artificial Intelligence modules and more. The ModBerry AI GATEWAY 9500-CM4​, utilizes the vertical format of ModBerry 9500, latest Compute Module 4 and Google’s Coral TPU, enabling direct application in industrial fields.

“Neuron network capabilities enhance CM4-based devices, not only collecting and sending data, but also allows local data change predictions and allows direct management on-site. This feature gives the possibility for various applications, such as data analysing and establishing trends predictions, smart alarms and smart monitoring, local notification control, etc.

Used ​Edge TPU​ coprocessor via PCI-Express bus is capable of performing 4 trillion operations per second (TOPS), using 0.5 watts for each TOPS (2 TOPS per watt). Google Coral easily integrates with Raspberry Pi Compute Module in Linux and optionally in Windows with full support of ​TensorFlow Lite ​framework and AutoML Vision Edge​ solution.

ModBerry AI GATEWAY 9500-CM4​ can be equipped with serial RS-232/485 ports, range of digital and analog I/Os, USB, HDMI and Ethernet. Interfaces can be expanded with additional I/Os and opto-isolation, relays, Ethernet, 1-Wire, CAN, M-Bus Master and Slave, accelerometer, OLED screen and many more features like ​TPM Security Chip​, eSIM and SuperCap backup power support.”

ModBerry AI GATEWAY 9500-CM4​ series also offers a standard PCI module support for various wireless communication protocols, such as:

– GSM modem (4G/LTE and fast 5G modem, interchangeable with Coral TPU)

– Economic NarrowBand-IoT technology

– LoRa, ZigBee, Sigfox, Wireless M-Bus

– Secondary Wi-Fi/Bluetooth interface or Wi-Fi Hi-Power

– Custom wireless interfaces

First ModBerry AI GATEWAY 9500-CM4 prototypes are being developed, since Compute Module 4 is already available for the purchase. Delivery time for various configurations of ​AI GATEWAY will start in the first half of 2021, all being dependasnt on the CM4 supply on the market and chosen expansion cards.

Source : TECHBASE

