Mobovi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS unveiled

By

Mobovi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Mobovi has launched their latest smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100.

The new Mobovi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS comes with a 1.4 inch display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built in storage.

This stylish all-rounder is a versatile powerhouse, for those who want their notifications on the  move, to meet health and fitness goals, or a tough tech companion for the big outdoors. Additionally, the upcoming TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, with 4G LTE connectivity will keep the user  connected for a truly uninterrupted on-the-go experience.

Leading the way once again, packing even more power and speed to get through all manner of tasks, both the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS and the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra have increased  performance of up to 40%1, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 Platform  and Mobvoi’s dual processor system, a chipset with faster app loading. Rewarding you with a  smoother operating experience and a lower battery consumption, the dual processing system is  built from the ground up using Mobvoi’s own technology.

Impressive upgrades both inside and out. Looking for a sturdy tech companion that does all the  heavy lifting in the great outdoors and that doesn’t let you down even in the hardiest of  conditions? Built using US Military Standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) materials – the TicWatch  Pro 3 Ultra GPS and Ultra withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, solar radiation, shock, low  pressure and IP68 water resistance, along with an easy-to-read compass.

Pricing for the new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS starts at $299.99 in the USA, €299.99 in Europe and €289.99 in the UK,there is also a 4G model which will launch in November.

Source Mobovi

